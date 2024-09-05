Valencia striker released on bail after arrest for alleged sexual assault - Capital Sports
Valencia striker Rafa Mir

Football

Valencia striker released on bail after arrest for alleged sexual assault

Published

VALENCIA, Spain, Sep 5 – Valencia striker Valencia striker Rafa Mir has been released on bail following his arrest on suspicion of sexual assault.

Mir, 27, appeared in court in Valencia on Wednesday after he was arrested on Monday.

The judge ordered Mir’s conditional release and will now investigate whether there is enough evidence for Mir to stand trial.

The Spaniard is not allowed to leave the country while the investigation remains open.

In a statement on the club website on Wednesday, Valencia said they were “aware” of Mir’s arrest and “will co-operate in everything that justice may require”.

Mir moved to Wolves from Valencia in 2018, but played only four times for the club.

He joined Sevilla in 2021 following loan spells at Nottingham Forest, Las Palmas and Huesca during his time at Wolves.

Mir returned to Valencia on loan in July.

