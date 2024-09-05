Martial, Rabiot & Depay – the free agents still available

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 5 – The summer transfer window has closed and Premier League clubs have spent hundreds of millions of pounds strengthening their squads.

But teams who missed out on targets can still bring in free agents, players who are not under contract and are available to sign.

There are hundreds out there looking to find a club.

BBC Sport takes a look at some of those still on the market.

Goalkeeper – Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas, 37, announced his departure from Paris St-Germain in May and was reportedly set to join Italian side Monza on a free transfer when the deal collapsed.

The former Costa Rica goalkeeper spent five years at Real Madrid and a further five at PSG. He also made 17 Premier League appearances during a loan spell at Nottingham Forest in 2022-23.

Right-back – Serge Aurier

Serge Aurier made a combined 113 Premier League appearances for Tottenham and Nottingham Forest. Aurier, 31, played alongside former Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha at Galatasaray towards the end of last season before leaving in the summer.

The highly experienced Ivory Coast defender is a two-time Ligue 1 winner with Paris St-Germain.

Centre-back – Joel Matip

Joel Matip, 33, bid farewell to Liverpool in the summer after eight seasons.

He helped the club win the Premier League and the Champions League under Jurgen Klopp after joining from Schalke on a free transfer.

Matip has since been linked with several clubs including West Ham.

Left-back – Brandon Williams

Brandon Williams, 24, was 19 when he scored for Manchester United in a 3-3 Premier League draw with Sheffield United in 2019.

Williams, who had been at United since the age of nine, was released in the summer after 51 first-team appearances.

He remains without a new club.

Winger – Victor Moses

Victor Moses, 33, is looking for a new club after leaving Spartak Moscow.

Moses played 220 Premier League games for five clubs, including Chelsea and Liverpool.

He spent nine years at Chelsea between 2012 and 2021 after joining from Wigan for £9m.

Central midfield – Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot, 29, left Juventus at the end of his contract having made 212 appearances with the Serie A side after signing from Paris St-Germain in 2019.

The former Manchester City academy player has been linked with Manchester United. Rabiot played for France in the 2022 World Cup final when they lost on penalties to Argentina.

Central midfield – Andre Gomes

Andre Gomes, 31, left Everton, who paid £22m for him in 2019, when his contract expired after the 2023-24 season.

The Portugal international’s CV includes spells at Barcelona, Valencia and Lille.

Reports suggested Gomes was set to move to the United States to play in the MLS but he remains without a club.

Winger – Robert Skov

Robert Skov, 28, was once dubbed Denmark’s answer to Gareth Bale. The goalscoring winger, once linked with Tottenham,, external played at the 2022 World Cup but remains without a club after five years in Germany with Hoffenheim.

Skov made more than 100 Bundesliga appearances, scoring 11 times.

Forward – Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial helped Manchester United win the FA Cup, Europa League and two Carabao Cups during nine years at Old Trafford

Manchester United announced in May, external that Anthony Martial would be leaving the club after scoring 90 goals in 317 appearances.

The French striker is still only 28 years old yet he remains without a club.

Reports in France, external suggest Lille, who face Liverpool in the Champions League this season, are interested in Martial and are working on a deal to secure his signature.

Forward – Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay, 30, helped the Netherlands reach the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

He is on the hunt for a new club after missing a chunk of Atletico Madrid’s 2023-24 season because of injury.

The former Manchester United player spent 18 months at Barcelona and has also played in France at Lyon.