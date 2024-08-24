Magical Kenya To Use Country’s World-Beating Athletes As Sporting Ambassadors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The county’s world-beating middle and long-distance athletes have a chance to explore Kenya’s breathtaking landscapes, unique signature experiences and wildlife adventures with the government’s official destination brand, the Magical Kenya.

This is after the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) delivered an adventurous five-day fully paid-up trip for the Paris 2024 Olympics medalist to Magical Kenya’s signature destinations.

During the Team Kenya Gala Awards in Nairobi, KTB CEO June Chepkemei made good their promise to offer scintillating Safari packages to all Team Kenya medallists at the Olympic Games. KTB CEO June Chepkemei speaking during the Team Kenya Award Gala. Photo/COURTESY

Speaking at a Nairobi hotel on Friday, Chepkemei noted that the awe-inspiring Magical Kenya experience will serve as the best appreciation gift for the athletes following an exhilarating medal haul that positioned them as the best in Africa and second best in athletics after the USA.

“We will work with our globally renowned athletes as our brand ambassadors. We believe they represent the country at the global stage better than anything else,” said Chepkemei.

Paris Olympics men’s marathon bronze medalist Benson Kipruto thanked KTB for their unique gesture to the athletes adding that they now feel motivated to fight for better limits with adequate support now forthcoming from the government and corporate world. Benson Kipruto competing in men’s marathon at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Kipruto, who was the only medalist present at the occasion, also thanked the National Olympic of Kenya (NOC-K) and the Government for their unswerving support.

“At least now athletes can look forward to Los Angeles 2028 with great expectations,” Kipruto quipped.

Present on the occasion was renowned two times Olympics marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge who urged athletes to embrace the digital world and move with the times.

“Olympics signifies two things-Peace and education, so the federations must teach their athletes on the much-needed digital skills, which will help them immensely in managing their social media platforms,” said Kipchoge.

Kipchoge was gunning for an unprecedented Olympics marathon gold but his campaign came a halt as Paris proved a bad hunting ground for the trailblazing long-distance runner.