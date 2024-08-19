Top foreigners penciled in for Kenya Open Squash Championships - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Squash might not seem an obvious choice for children displaced from Syria, but the game is hugely popular in some parts of the Middle East

Squash

Top foreigners penciled in for Kenya Open Squash Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 19 – Top seed John Anderson of South Africa and his Zimbabwean counterpart Ryan Gwidzima are among foreigners confirmed for next week’s Kenya Open Squash Championships at Parklands Sports Club.

The two will be joined in the men’s competition are national champion Muqtadir Nimji as well as James Dalidi, who are among 40 players who will be gunning for glory at the competition, which serves off on Tuesday through to Saturday.

Also on offer at the tournament will be a ladies’ and youth-level competition involving u11, u13, u15, u17 and u19 — boys and girls.

The championships comes four months after the Mara Squash League held at Braeburn School Gitanga Road, featuring eight teams of six players.

The teams included Kenya Orient Life Mavericks, Royal Nicks, Braeburn Stars, Tuskers on The T’, Court Conquerors, Apex Alpha Apes, Lightning Strokes and the Supernicks.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved