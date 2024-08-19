Top foreigners penciled in for Kenya Open Squash Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 19 – Top seed John Anderson of South Africa and his Zimbabwean counterpart Ryan Gwidzima are among foreigners confirmed for next week’s Kenya Open Squash Championships at Parklands Sports Club.

The two will be joined in the men’s competition are national champion Muqtadir Nimji as well as James Dalidi, who are among 40 players who will be gunning for glory at the competition, which serves off on Tuesday through to Saturday.

Also on offer at the tournament will be a ladies’ and youth-level competition involving u11, u13, u15, u17 and u19 — boys and girls.

The championships comes four months after the Mara Squash League held at Braeburn School Gitanga Road, featuring eight teams of six players.

The teams included Kenya Orient Life Mavericks, Royal Nicks, Braeburn Stars, Tuskers on The T’, Court Conquerors, Apex Alpha Apes, Lightning Strokes and the Supernicks.