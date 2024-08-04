Cheruiyot, Komen in men's 1500m final at Paris Olympics - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's 1500m star Timothy Cheruiyot after competing in men's 1500m heat at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/KELLY AYODI/ TEAM KENYA

Paris Olympics 2024

Cheruiyot, Komen in men’s 1500m final at Paris Olympics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 4 – Olympics silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot and Africa champion Brian Komen qualified for the final of the men’s 1500m at the Paris Olympics after finishing in the top six in their respective semis.

Komen clocked 3:32.57 to finish fourth in the first semi of the day, in a race won by defending champion Jakob Ingebrigsten who timed 3:32.38.

World champion Josh Kerr finished second in 3:32.46 as American Cole Hocker came third in 3:32.54.

Another Kenyan in the race, World Under 20 champion Reynold Cheruiyot, finished 10th in 3:35.32.

In the second semi, the 2019 World 1500m champion just about nicked into the final, finishing fifth in 3:32.30.

American Yared Nuguse led from gun to tape to win the race in 3:31.72, ahead of fellow countryman Hobbs Kessler (3:31.97) and Neil Gourley of Great Britain (3:32.11) in second and third respectively.

The final for the three-and-a-quarter lap race is set for Tuesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved