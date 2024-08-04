Cheruiyot, Komen in men’s 1500m final at Paris Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 4 – Olympics silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot and Africa champion Brian Komen qualified for the final of the men’s 1500m at the Paris Olympics after finishing in the top six in their respective semis.

Komen clocked 3:32.57 to finish fourth in the first semi of the day, in a race won by defending champion Jakob Ingebrigsten who timed 3:32.38.

World champion Josh Kerr finished second in 3:32.46 as American Cole Hocker came third in 3:32.54.

Another Kenyan in the race, World Under 20 champion Reynold Cheruiyot, finished 10th in 3:35.32.

In the second semi, the 2019 World 1500m champion just about nicked into the final, finishing fifth in 3:32.30.

American Yared Nuguse led from gun to tape to win the race in 3:31.72, ahead of fellow countryman Hobbs Kessler (3:31.97) and Neil Gourley of Great Britain (3:32.11) in second and third respectively.

The final for the three-and-a-quarter lap race is set for Tuesday.