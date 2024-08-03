Machakos painter wins Sh1 million on the Odibets Omoka na Euro promo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Aug 3 – A Kenyan, who was forced to go back and live in the village due to unemployment, is the latest millionaire in town.

Peter Mutania from Masinga in Kitui County, is one of the two grand winners of Odibets’ Omoka na Euro promotion.

Mutania received a Sh1mn cheque on Friday together with other gift hampers from Kenya’s leading betting company, Odibets.

“Congratulations to Peter Mutania Kisilu from Masinga, Machakos County, one of our two grand winners of Ksh1,000,000 in the just concluded Omoka na Euro promotion,” Odibets stated.

Mutania, who is a painter by profession, was forced to move back to his village in Masinga due to unemployment.

He disclosed to this journalist that he survives through menial jobs, which are unpredictable, back in the village.

His wife was elated when she received the news that Mutania had won Ksh1 million in the Omoka na Euro promotion.

The Omoka na Euro Promax promotion was unveiled on June 14 and gave an opportunity to punters to win smartphones and motorbikes during the recently concluded Euro 2024 in Germany, where Spain emerged as the winners of the tournament.

Punters had the opportunity to win Ksh1,000,000, 20 motorcycles (nduthis), and over 40 smartphones in the promotion.

On Friday, July 5, Odibets awarded some of the winners of the tournament with motorbikes and smartphones.

The event was graced by Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai, Head of Marketing Ben Murithi, and a host of influencers including Terence, Tom Daktari, and Mbote Njogu, among others.