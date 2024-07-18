Several key players exit as Tusker FC announce release of 11

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Eric Kapaito, Brian Bwire and Daniel Sakari are among the key Tusker FC players who are departing the club, after the 12-time FKF Premier League champions announced the release of 11 players.

Kapaito who joined the team at the start of last season after a season-long spell in Ethiopia is poised to join Tanzanian Premier League side Namungo FC. He scored 12 goals and had eight assists for the club last season.

Sakari was also a key member of the first team, and leaves the club with Police FC leading the race for his signature. Bwire meanwhile, who kept 12 clean sheets in 27 games last season, is also leaving the club and is headed to South Africa.

The club has also announced the release of Tanzanian striker Ibrahim Joshua who has endured two tough seasons with the club.

Joshua who joined the team in 2020 struggled with a knee injury over the last two seasons and the club has now decided to let him go. The burly forward is an AFC Leopards target.

Others who have left the team include Youth Team products Eric Zakayo, Jimmy Mbugua and Collins Otieno. Zakayo, just as Sakari, is headed to Police FC.

Also leaving the club is striker Eric Otieno, Stewart Omondi, Boniface Onyango and long-serving defender Eugene Asike.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each of these players for their dedication, hard work, and contributions to the club. Their efforts have been integral to our achievements and their commitment to the club will always be appreciated,” the club said in its statement.