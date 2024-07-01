James among Lionesses trio ruled out of Euro 2025 ties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 1 – Lauren James, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Kayla Rendell will all miss England’s final European Championship group qualifiers through injury.

The trio have withdrawn from the squad travelling to the Netherlands on Monday for a preparation camp before the Lionesses face the Republic of Ireland on 12 July and Sweden on 16 July.

Chelsea striker James, 22, has been troubled by a foot injury, while Arsenal defender Wubben-Moy and Southampton goalkeeper Rendell have also been ruled out.

Mary Earps and Niamh Charles will travel with the team, though, to continue their rehab.

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse has received her first call-up to the senior England team and will join her team-mates at St George’s Park next Monday.

Midfielder Georgia Stanway is also named but will link up with England next Monday as club Bayern Munich have already started their pre-season.

Sarina Wiegman’s side are third in their qualifying group, outside the automatic top two spots on goal difference.

France lead the standings, with Sweden second and the Republic of Ireland in fourth place.

If England finish third or fourth in the table they will be entered into the play-offs to reach Euro 2025.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (unattached), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Khiara Keating (Man City), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride), Lucy Thomas (Birmingham City)*

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (unattached), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Man City), Maya Le Tissier (Man Utd), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Millie Turner (Man Utd), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Grace Clinton (Man Utd), Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool), Fran Kirby (unattached), Jess Park (Man City), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Man Utd), Keira Walsh (Barcelona)

Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Man City), Chloe Kelly (man City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Jess Naz (Tottenham), Alessia Russo (Arsenal).

*Player will return to her club after the preparation week is over