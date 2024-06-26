Kenyans keen to close continental champs on high with more medals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 26 – Kenya continue their medal harvest on the ultimate day of the Africa Athletics Senior Championships in Douala, Cameroon with a number of athletes in action.

African Games 1500m champion Brian Komen and Boaz Kiprugut will be flying the national flag in the men’s 1500m, where they will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Abel Kipsang who won gold in the last edition of the competition in Reduit, Mauritius, two years ago.

Kiprugut clocked 3:47.70 to finish third in Heat 1 of the race on Tuesday evening, minutes before Komen timed 3:44.20 to finish second in Heat 2.

In the women’s 1500m, Kenya will be represented by Teresiah Gateri Muthoni who finished third in Heat 2 of the race on Tuesday evening after clocking 4:15.53.

Joining her in the three-and-a-quarter-lap race is the 2022 African Championships 5000m champion Caroline Nyaga who clocked 4:16.24 to finish fifth in Heat 1.

Kenya also stands the chance of winning two medals in the women’s 3000m steeplechase where Leah Jeruto Kibet and Mercy Wanjiru will be competing.

Meanwhile, Collins Kiprop, Levy Kibet and Francis Abong will be in action in the men’s 5000m final.

Abong will be hoping for better tidings in the 12-and-a-half-lap race after narrowly missing out on the podium in the men’s 10,000m where he finished sixth after clocking 29:08.24.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya has thus far clinched three gold, three silver and two bronze.