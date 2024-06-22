'Null and void!' SDT revoke Nyaberi appointment as Malkia Strikers team manager - Capital Sports
KVF President Charles Nyaberi and deputy president Paul Bitok. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Volleyball

‘Null and void!’ SDT revoke Nyaberi appointment as Malkia Strikers team manager

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 22 – The Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) have revoked the appointment of Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) president Charles Nyaberi as the team manager of the national women’s team, Malkia Strikers.

In a ruling issued by Allan Mola, chair of the panel, the tribunal decreed that Lilian Mududa, the previous team manager, was unfairly removed and denied the chance to defend her position.

“The tribunal finds that the claimant (Mududa) was not granted a fair opportunity to defend her position as team manager having been so appointed and selected. The claimant, having been duly appointed and selected as team manager, shall remain the team manager to other pre-Olympic games matches including the Volleyball Challenger Cup in Manila,” Mola said.

He added: “Effectively the tribunal finds that the claimant succeeds in this claim and orders the reinstatement and approval of the claimant’s selection and appointment as the Team Manager of the Kenya National women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers for the 2024 Olympic Games. In the same breath, the appointment of the 1st respondent (Nyaberi) is hereby, nullified, revoked, cancelled and squashed.”

Nyaberi’s designation as Malkia Strikers’ team manager had sparked widespread outrage and criticism from local sports circles, many terming the action as motivated by greed and a conflict of interest.

Also affected was KVF deputy president Paul Bitok who was to assist head coach Japheth Munala.

However, the long serving former national team coach was compelled to relinquish the position due to the fury it generated.

On the other hand, Mududa had lodged an appeal with SDT claiming that she was improperly removed from her position as team manager and replaced by Nyaberi during a hurriedly-convened meeting on April 14, this year.

Following the ruling, SDT have further directed the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK) to facilitate Mududa’s reinstatement as Malkia Strikers’ team manager.

“The interested party (NOCK) is directed for all purposes and reasons, to facilitate the necessary arrangements for the claimant, Lillian Mududa Waweru, and for other connected purposes as the team manager of the Kenya National women’s volleyball team at the 2024 Olympic Games,” Mola said.

Malkia Strikers are scheduled to compete at the Volleyball Challenger Cup in Manila, Philippines from July 4-17 before they head to Team Kenya’s residential camp in the southern France city of Miramas.

At the Olympics, they face Brazil, Poland and Japan in Pool B.

