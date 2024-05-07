Kibande weeps for Nzoia after scoring goal that condemns former side closer to relegation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – James Kibande stuck his head between his hands and shed tears, losing the strength to celebrate as he scored the lone goal that more or less drives the relegation nail deeper into his former side, Nzoia Sugar’s coffin.

Kibande netted a 79th minute header as Tusker FC beat the sugar millers by a solitary goal at the Dandora Stadium, a result that leaves the sugar millers 11 points out of safety with six rounds of matches left.

Defeat in the next two matches will stamp their exit out of the top flight, and the millers are staring at a bleak future ahead of them.

For Tusker, Kibande’s goal was massive, as it lifts a massive veil of pressure on their faces, the side having seen their Premier League title hopes effectively dealt a blow following defeats to Kariobangi Sharks and FC Talanta.

The victory cemented their hold on third place in the standings, moving them to 49 points, two behind second placed Kenya Police FC.

Nzoia with chances but fail to bury

Nzoia Sugar’s Emmanuel Osoro sprints away from Tusker FC’s Daniel Sakari. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Nzoia had a one man advantage and a myriad of chances against Tusker, and should have wrapped up the game early to give themselves some hope of fighting for their lives.

The brilliance of Brian Bwire in goal coupled with some poor finishing was Nzoia’s biggest stumbling block to victory in the afternoon kick off in Dandora.

Bwire reminded the brewers why he is their number one choice having been shut off from the starting team prior to last weekend’s game against Ulinzi, making a penalty save in the 10th minute to deny David Simiyu.

The burly Nzoia forward had won the penalty off Bwire, having broken into the box to face the custodian one on one, whose trailing hand clipped his legs and he came tumbling down on the turf.

Bwire had to make another brilliant save at the stroke of halftime, just after midfielder Chris Erambo had been sent off for a second yellow card when he faced the forward one on one again.

Tusker had some chances, but couldn’t bury as well. David Odoyo’s stinging fourth minute header off a John Njuguna cross was acrobatically saved by the keeper, while Eric Kapaito, seeking a surge on Tito Okello and Benson Omalla in the golden boot hunt fluffed his lines twice with shots from range that were comfortably held by the keeper.

Matano makes trademark subs

Tusker FC’s Chris Erambo in action against Nzoia Sugar. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

In the second half, Tusker coach Robert Matano went for his trademark triple change, bringing on Kibande, Deogratious Ojok and Dennis Oguta for James Mwangi, Njuguna and Mike Oduor.

Tusker were better offensively, the changes bringing some balance in movement and creation of spaces behind the Nzoia defense.

On the other end, while Tusker imprivced offensively, twice, some jitters in defense almost saw them concede after they were caught in possession trying to play from the back.

But, they ultimately got the goal 11 minutes to time, three substitutes combining. Oguta won the ball on the left, placed it to Eugene Asike who picked out Ojok. The latter’s slight touch took the ball away from his marker before floating into the box and Kibande nodding home.

The goal proved to be the difference, Tusker holding on for a win that eases pressure on their shoulders.