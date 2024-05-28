Ronaldo sets new Saudi Pro League scoring record - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cristiano
Cristiano
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal for Al Nassr. PHOTO/Al Nassr/X

Football

Ronaldo sets new Saudi Pro League scoring record

Published

RRIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 28 – Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record for goals scored in a Saudi Pro League season after a double for Al-Nassr against Al-Ittihad took his tally to 35.

The 39-year-old netted twice in the 4-2 win to overtake Abderrazak Hamdallah’s mark of 34 in 2018-19, though the Morocco striker’s haul – also for Al-Nassr – came from four fewer matches.

Portugal forward Ronaldo has scored 64 goals in 69 games for Al-Nassr in all competitions since joining on a free transfer in January 2023 after leaving Manchester United.

The win meant Al-Nassr finished second in the table for the second successive season, 14 points behind champions Al-Hilal but 17 clear of third-placed Al-Ahli.

Ronaldo has now scored 765 goals in his 22-year career for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

He also holds the record for international goals with 128 from 206 appearances for Portugal.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved