Ronaldo sets new Saudi Pro League scoring record

RRIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 28 – Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record for goals scored in a Saudi Pro League season after a double for Al-Nassr against Al-Ittihad took his tally to 35.

The 39-year-old netted twice in the 4-2 win to overtake Abderrazak Hamdallah’s mark of 34 in 2018-19, though the Morocco striker’s haul – also for Al-Nassr – came from four fewer matches.

Portugal forward Ronaldo has scored 64 goals in 69 games for Al-Nassr in all competitions since joining on a free transfer in January 2023 after leaving Manchester United.

The win meant Al-Nassr finished second in the table for the second successive season, 14 points behind champions Al-Hilal but 17 clear of third-placed Al-Ahli.

Ronaldo has now scored 765 goals in his 22-year career for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

He also holds the record for international goals with 128 from 206 appearances for Portugal.