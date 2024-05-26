Imperious Omanyala dips sub-10 to finish second at Prefontaine Classic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala dipped under 10 seconds for the first time this season, as he clocked 9.98 to finish second behind American Chris Coleman at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday night.

Omanyala showed his steady improvement is making baby steps, as he put on a brilliant display at the fifth leg of the 2024 Diamond League season, only losing out to homeboy Coleman by the finest of margins.

The Kenyan sprint sensation enjoyed massive support in the stadium from Kenyans living in the United States, and he believes he is showing that he is steadily growing towards the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

“It’s always a good feeling, seeing Kenyans around the world supporting you. It’s motivating honestly, and I feel great that I’m giving them something that’s exciting. This season is all about progress and I’m glad that the progress is going on well, and we want just to time that Olympic period and get it right then,” Omanyala said after the race.

Omanyala was off superbly off the blocks, kicking in some more gas in the second half of the race, but Coleman managed to pip him just at the tape as he clocked 9.95.

Last weekend at the Atlanta City Games, Omanyala had finished second as well, but had not timed under 10 seconds.

Moraa also finishes second

Mary Moraa finishes second at the Prefontaine Classic. PHOTO/Diamond League/X

Meanwhile in the women’s 800m, Mary Moraa finished second, losing to Great Briton Keeley Hodgkinson. Moraa ran her fastest time this season in her fourth competitive race, timing 1:56.71 while the Briton ran a world lead of 1:55.78.

In the women’s steeplechase, former world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech and Faith Cherotich finished second and third respectively behind Uganda’s former Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai, who won the race in 8:55.09, a new national record for Uganda as well as a personal best and world leading time.

Chepkoech who was leading for most of the race finished second in 8:55.61, while Cherotich finished a distant third in a season’s best time of 9:04.45.

The other Kenyan ,former World Under-20 Champion Jackline Chepkoech, finished a disappointing 13th in 9:30.59.

In the men’s bowerman’s mile, Kenya’s Reynold Kipkorir and Abel kipsang fell way off pace, Reynold finishing sixth and Kipsang 12. Josh Kerr of Great Britain ran a new national record of 3:45.34 to edge out Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen who finished second.

Kerr’s time also accounts for his lifetime best, and is the fastest time recorded this season.

From Eugene, the Diamond League now heads to Oslo, Norway, on Thursday.