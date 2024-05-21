Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren headline NBA All-Rookie team

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK, United States, May 21 – The San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama was a unanimous selection for the NBA’s All-Rookie team this season, the league revealed Monday.

It was no surprise, given that Wembanyama also was the unanimous choice for Rookie of the Year from the same panel of 99 voters who cast ballots for the league’s awards this season.

Joining Wembanyama on the first team were the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Holmgren, Charlotte Hornets’ Brandon Miller, Miami Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Golden State Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski.

Holmgren — the runner-up to Wembanyama in the Rookie of the Year race — was also a unanimous first-team choice.

Miller, Jaquez and Podziemski were third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in the ROY balloting that was announced earlier this month. That was also the order they finished the All-Rookie team voting in, with Jaquez joining Wembanyama and Holmgren as the only players to appear on all 99 ballots.

The Dallas Mavericks’ Dereck Lively II was a second-team All-Rookie selection, along with the Houston Rockets’ Amen Thompson, Utah Jazz’s Keyonte George, Thunder’s Cason Wallace and Memphis Grizzlies’ GG Jackson. Jackson got the last spot by one vote over the Warriors’ Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Selections to be revealed Tuesday

The All-Defensive team selections will be revealed Tuesday, and the All-NBA team will be unveiled Wednesday. Wembanyama is a likely first-team All-Defense player — he was No. 2 in the Defensive Player of the Year race to Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert — and surely got All-NBA consideration as well.

If Wembanyama makes the All-Defense or All-NBA team, or both, he would be the first rookie to do so since San Antonio centers Tim Duncan (1998) and David Robinson (1990), who both, like Wembanyama, were No. 1 draft picks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Only five rookies have made All-Defense: Duncan, Robinson, Washington’s Manute Bol (1986), Houston’s Hakeem Olajuwon (1985) and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1970).

And if Wembanyama makes All-NBA, he would be the 22nd rookie to do so in NBA history. Of those, only four have done it in the past 45 seasons: Duncan, Robinson, the Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan (1985) and the Boston Celtics’ Larry Bird (1980).

-By ESPN