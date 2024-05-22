Celtics beat Pacers in overtime to take NBA series lead - Capital Sports
Jaylen Brown's Boston Celtics finished top of the Eastern Conference

Basketball

Celtics beat Pacers in overtime to take NBA series lead

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22 – The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown scored a three-pointer with six seconds remaining to level the scores at 117-117 and take the game to overtime at the TD Garden in Boston.

Jayson Tatum, who finished with 36 points, scored a three-pointer and Derrick White a lay-up in quick succession inside the final minute to make the game safe for the top-seeded Celtics.

“Welcome to the NBA playoffs. Anything can happen,” said Brown, who scored 26 points.

“It’s not over until the final buzzer sounds. We found a way to win the game at the very end.”

The Pacers gave up 21 turnovers, including shortly before Brown’s late three-pointer.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said the loss was “totally on me” after failing to call a timeout before Brown scored.

Game two takes place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday.

The winners of the best-of-seven series will face the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Dallas Mavericks, who meet in the Western Conference Finals, in the NBA Finals starting on 6 June.

