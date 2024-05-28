PHOTOS: Red carpet reception for Beatrice Chebet after world record feat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Soon as she emerged from Terminal 1C, the ‘woman of the moment’, Beatrice Chebet was mobbed by scores who had gathered at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for her red carpet reception.

Despite the heavy downpour and chilly weather, it was a heartwarming sight to see traditional dancers livening up the atmosphere with their eye-catching dance moves and vibrant personalities.

The arrival of ‘Betty’ was the pinnacle of a moment that had long been anticipated since she grabbed global athletics headlines on Saturday by clocking a world record of 28:54.14 in the women’s 10,000m at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon.

JKIA was momentarily transformed into a carnival scene as hugs and flowers were exchanged with songs of praise and joy permeating the atmosphere. Utamaduni dancers entertain ahead of arrival of Kenyan athletes from the United States. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA Utamaduni dancers provide entertainment at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

There was no sign of weariness from the long hours of flight from the United States; instead, she wore a wide grin as she joined Utamaduni traditional dancers in a jig on her way to conduct a media interview.

Accompanying her was world 800m champion Mary Moraa with who she conducted her interview.

Before the duo’s arrival at half past midnight, an advance entourage of Team Kenya, led by National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK) president Paul Tergat docked at the airport. NOCK president Paul Tergat partakes in a jig at JKIA after arrival from the United States. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA NOCK president Paul Tergat (R) flanked by his deputy secretary general Shoaib Vaiyani. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Within the entourage were other athletes who had competed at the Diamond League event, including Daniel Mateiko — who won the men’s 10,000m to punch his ticket to the Paris Olympics — world 10,000m silver medalist Daniel Simiu, world 3000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech, Commonwealth Games 3000m steeplechase champion Jackline Chepkoech and Lilian Kasait — who finished third in the women’s 10,000m.

For those not familiar with these athletes in their attires of trade, they would be forgiven for believing that these were a group of hip hop artists arriving in the country for a concert. Kenya’s Daniel Mateiko on arrival from Prefontaine Classic where he won the men’s 10,000m. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Each one was decked in the latest, top-tier fashion, including Air Jordan sneakers, ‘Nikeys’, signature baseball caps and Balenciaga wear, among others. Lilian Kasait (R) received by Athletics Kenya’s Chief Administrative Officer Susan Kamau (C). PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

They were similarly accorded a rapturous welcome from the crowd that had spent hours at the airport waiting for their arrival.

At the end of day, the event was evidence of the role that sports — specifically athletics — plays in the unifying Kenyans and inculcating national pride/patriotism.

It was also an opportunity to drive home the point that sports is Kenya’s greatest export.

That there were also visitors arriving from other countries, the royal reception to these athletes was a display of the esteem with which we hold our ‘ambassadors.’

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As more international competitions beckon, including the Paris Olympics, the prayer is for many more of such celebrations in the near future.