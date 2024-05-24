Guru Nanak to double up as Kenyan ARC Equator leg; KMSF reschedules Nanyuki Rally 

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The recent spate of heavy rains in Kenya, and constant flooding have made it impossible for event organizers to commence with the planning of the Kenyan leg of the FIA African Championship, populay known as ARC Equator Rally Kenya.

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The recent spate of heavy rains in Kenya, and constant flooding have made it impossible for event organizers to commence with the planning of the Kenyan leg of the FIA African Championship, populay known as ARC Equator Rally Kenya.

Consequently, the 2024 Equator Rally Kenya- initially scheduled for end of June-has been declared a force majure and combined with Kenya’s season-closing Guru Nanak Rally for the six-round ARC continental series.

In a bulletin to Licence Holders and Organisers Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF), General Manager, Mwaura Njuguna clarified that the weather circumstances also informed the change of date of KNRC3 Nanyuki Rally from May 25-26 to June 29-30.

Subsequently, Equator Rally has since been scheduled from June 29-30 to November 30-December 1 and will run as both the Guru Nanak and Equator.

“Following these changes, KNRC 9 will run as the Equator ARC Rally as well as Guru Nanak. Consequently, the 2024 Kenya National Rally Championship will comprise 8 legs,” said Mwaura.

The stages for Equator initially centered on Voi region were swamped, and it was not possible to drive or access the areas where the rally was planned to take place. And as preparations for Equator Rally came to a stop, KMSF applied to the world motorsports governing body FIA, for approval of the date change. The request was accepted , and changes effected accordingly,” added Mwaura.