Guru Nanak to double up as Kenyan ARC Equator leg; KMSF reschedules Nanyuki Rally 

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The recent spate of heavy rains in Kenya, and constant flooding have made it impossible for event organizers to commence with the planning of the Kenyan leg of the FIA African Championship, populay known as ARC Equator Rally Kenya.
Consequently, the 2024 Equator Rally Kenya- initially scheduled for end of June-has been declared a force majure and combined with Kenya’s season-closing Guru Nanak Rally for the six-round ARC continental series.
In a bulletin to Licence Holders and Organisers Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF), General Manager, Mwaura Njuguna clarified that the weather circumstances also informed the change of date of KNRC3 Nanyuki Rally from May 25-26 to June 29-30.
Subsequently, Equator Rally has since been scheduled from June 29-30 to November 30-December 1 and will run as both the Guru Nanak and Equator.
“Following these changes, KNRC 9 will run as the Equator ARC Rally as well as Guru Nanak. Consequently, the 2024 Kenya National Rally Championship will comprise 8 legs,” said Mwaura.
The stages for Equator initially centered on Voi region were swamped, and it was not possible to drive or access the areas where the rally was planned to take place. And as preparations for Equator Rally came to a stop, KMSF applied to the world motorsports governing body FIA, for approval of the date change. The request was accepted , and changes effected accordingly,” added Mwaura.
Defending Africa Champion Karan Patel currently tops the ARC log ahead of Uganda Jas Managat and compatriot Hamza Anwar.
Karan emerged the winner of the season- opening Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally in Jinja earlier this month.
In the Kenyan series, Tundo is the leader with 39 points ahead of Eldoret winner Samaan Vohra with 33 and Minesh Rathod with 29.
Defending Kenya Champion Jasmeet Chana is lying fourth after skipping round 2 Safari KNRC.
–African Rally Championship –
With an all-gravel calendar made up of events in the Sub-Sahara region, the ARC is the premier motor rallying event in the continent.
Since its launch in 1981, the ARC has provided spectacular imagery due to the rallies taking place amid stunning landscapes.
-Titles up for grabs-
The 2024 ARC will count towards the FIA African Rally Championship for Drivers and Co-Drivers title, the FIA ARC2, ARC3 amd ARC 4 Drivers Co-Drivers titles and FIA Junior ARC Championship for Drivers
This Kenyan round of the ARC moves from Voi to the Late Retired General Muringe’s farm in Machakos County.
The event will start on Friday November 29 at Sikh Union Club, then head to the WRC Kasarani Super Special Stage (SSS) before proceeding to the expansive Muringe’s farm on Saturday / Sunday (November 30 and December 1).
SPORT COMPETITIONS-FIA ARC 2023
10-12 MAY: Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally (Winner: Karan Patel-Kenya)
26 JUL: Zambia International Rally
23 AUG: Rally of Tanzania
20 SEP Rallye International du Burundi
18-20 OCT: Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally
29 NOV – DEC 1: Guru Nanak/ARC Equator Rally Kenya (Machakos County)