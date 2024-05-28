Barcelona defender Riad to have Palace medical

BARCELONA, Spain, May 28 – Barcelona defender Chadi Riad, who spent last season on loan at Real Betis, will have a medical at Crystal Palace this week before joining the Eagles.

Palace have been in talks since last week over the centre-back and a deal now appears close to completion.

The 20-year-old, who has played twice for Morocco, joined Betis from Barcelona last summer and made 30 appearances last season.

Palace’s England defender Marc Guehi is of interest to a number of teams – including being linked to Manchester United – as he enters the final two years of his contract this summer.

Guehi is one of four Palace players in England manager Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for Euro 2024.

The Eagles finished last season in excellent form, winning six of their final seven games.