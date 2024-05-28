Manchester City midfielder Phillips eyed by Everton in loan deal - Capital Sports
English Premiership

Manchester City midfielder Phillips eyed by Everton in loan deal

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28 – Everton are interested in signing midfielder Kalvin Phillips on a season-long loan deal from Premier League champions Manchester City.

Phillips joined City from Leeds for £45m in 2022 but has struggled to make an impression and spent the second half of last season on-loan at West Ham.

The 28-year-old was part of the England team that reached 2020 European Championship final, but is now out of favour under manager Gareth Southgate and has failed to make the cut for this summer’s tournament.

Everton are also in talks to re-sign winger Jack Harrison from Championship club Leeds on another loan deal.

Harrison, 27, played 35 games and scored four goals for the Toffees last season.

Earlier this month, Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell said players “will be sold” this summer because of the club’s financial situation and new additions to the squad will be secured by “utilisation of the loan market”.

