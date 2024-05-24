Leicester’s Maresca top candidate as Chelsea line up replacements for Pochettino - Capital Sports
Leicester City coach Enzo Maresca. PHOPTO/Telegraph

English Premiership

Leicester’s Maresca top candidate as Chelsea line up replacements for Pochettino

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24 – Chelsea have drawn up an early shortlist of managerial options, which includes Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna, Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca and Brentford’s Thomas Frank.

The Blues are in search of a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino after he left the club by mutual consent on Tuesday.

Contact has been made with McKenna, 38 – who won promotion from the Championship with Ipswich Town this season – but there is competition from Brighton, who are looking to replace Roberto de Zerbi.

Manchester United are also reportedly interested in McKenna, who would cost more than £4m in compensation.

He is believed to be the frontrunner as Chelsea target a quick appointment but Maresca, 44, who led Leicester to the Championship title and was a coach at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, is an alternative option.

Danish coach Frank, 50, is similarly under consideration for his work in getting Brentford to the Premier League and then consolidating their position in the top flight.

It is understood that Chelsea also have a fourth ‘mystery’ contender on their shortlist.

Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness had been tipped as an option but is now believed to be staying in Germany.

The Chelsea players not with their countries meet up for pre-season on 4 July and will embark on a tour of the United States under new management, having finished sixth in the Premier League and reached the Carabao Cup final – which they lost to Liverpool – last season.

