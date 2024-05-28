Ndume 7s adds Under-13 Trophy in Support of Grassroots Rugby - Capital Sports
St Andrew's Turi players celebrate with their trophy after winning the boys Under 13 title at Ndume 7s. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY

Rugby

Ndume 7s adds Under-13 Trophy in Support of Grassroots Rugby

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Preparations for this year’s Ndume Sevens are in top gear ahead of the annual event that will be held June 15 at the Pembroke House in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

This year, the tournament has added the Under-13 Trophy in Support of Grassroots Rugby, which will be competed for by some of Kenya’s premier Grassroots Rugby Development sides – as well as the Dubai Tigers, a touring club side who will add an international flavour to the new tournament.

The Ndume Sevens is a longstanding competition that was started in 1977 by Terry Coulson and has traditionally been competed for by the IAPS Prep Schools in Kenya.

The Pembroke House team was invited by the Kenya Rugby Union to curtain raise in the Rugby Super Series 2nd Weekend that took place at Nakuru Athletic Club.

The team played against a side made up of players from Gilgil Vumbi and Nakuru Development Squads and came out as 35-24 winners.

Pembroke has been supporting the Gilgil Vumbi Grassroots Development programme over the past few seasons, where the neighboring team come to Pembroke 2/3 times per week to train, often alongside the Pembroke House boys & girls.

Alongside supporting Vumbi with a training base, Pembroke provides them with transport to and from training, and tournaments across the country, as well as boots, kit and equipment.

Many of Pembroke school sports coaches are also involved in helping with coaching Vumbi, and as a school they also benefit from the expertise of the Vumbi coaches.

Coulson-Rendeavour Rugby Festival –

Pembroke House has a long-standing association with Shamas Rugby Foundation, with regular fixtures being played amongst Pembroke’s 1st XV and Shamas in previous years.

Since 2017 the School has contested the Coulson-Rendeavour Cup, which has expanded to involve a Girls team as well as the 1st Boys team.

This year, organizers have expanded their link with Shamas even further, and will be playing 5 matches (1st Boys, 2nd Boys, U11A Boys, U11B Boys & 1st Girls) followed by a celebratory lunch at Pembroke on Saturday June 1.

Pembroke House Invitational 7s –

The Pembroke House Invitational 7s is now returning for its second year. The inaugural tournament was won by Gilgil Vumbi last year, beating Pembroke in the final.

It is run the week before our Ndume 7s and is a Boys U13 competition. The organizers try and involve several different international schools from across Kenya, and particularly try to invite those that are relatively new to rugby – to provide a fun & participation focused event.

