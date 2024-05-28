Team Tarmal, Abhijeet, Nielsen feted at Mombasa Motor Club awards - Capital Sports
Azgar Kassam poses with his trophy at the awards

Motorsport

Team Tarmal, Abhijeet, Nielsen feted at Mombasa Motor Club awards

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, May 28 – Rising stars Abdulkadir Tarmal and Azgar Kassam of Team Tarmal were among the standout competitors feted at the Mombasa Motor Club (MMC) awards.

The occasion also awarded various competitors, officials and stakeholders who have contributed towards the success of the club.

Tarmal and his navigator Kassam were named as the Club’s 4WD rally champions following brilliant displays behind the wheels.

Kassam has since swapped positions from co-driver to the drivers’ seat and was all smiles in describing his motoring journey: “it’s a dream come true! I have been navigating the newbies of our club and won the MMC championship in 2022 and 2023.”

He added, “So, recently Mombasa Cement gave me opportunity to dive the 2WD Corolla with Victor Okundi. It was an amazing experience with my long-term friend Okundi.”

MMC, which runs a low-budget Clubman series, acknowledged the most upcoming team, Team Nanak of Abhijeet Puee.

Abhijeet is the youngest of Mombasa based Puee racing family which comprises senior Manmeet “Vicky” Simgh, Inderjeet Puee and Sohanjeet Puee.

Team Roadtainers’ Yusuf Pasta received his trophy as the Coast buggy class champion.

The legendary Mutuple former Motocross champion Anthony Nielsen took home the coveted Johnny Hellier Memorial trophy.

Nielsen competes in the MMC Clubman series as a rally driver and is one of the leading competitors currently in the Coast.

Over and above his Johnny Hellier recognition, Nielsen was named in the Best performing motorsports team (Equatorial Classic) as well as the Club’s motorsports personality of the year alongside teammate Philip Kyriazi.

The Most outstanding members of the club were Muskan Shiekh and Marguerite McKenzie.

Team Ganatra of Amaan Ganatra and Dr Assad Mugal were feted as the Coast Two Wheel Drive Champions.

Amaan is currently one of Kenya’s fastest rising youngsters currently calling the shots in the Kenya National Autocross Championship.

The accolade of the Best Performance 4×4 off road event went to John Kanyali known for his stunts in the crowd pulling Mercedes Unimog.

Partnership appreciation for supporting the club saw several stakeholders within the rallying ecosystem.

They were Mombasa Cement, Equatorial Classic, Synergy Gases Lota Motorsports Srd / Nanak Engineering, Sida, Roadtainers, Sentrim Hotels, Graphic World, Dr Ben, Victor Okundi aka Bїqüi Otieno  and Josmir Ambulance.

