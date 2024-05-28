Why World record holder Chebet wants Nyayo reopened for Olympics trials

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Newly crowned world record holder Beatrice Chebet has appealed for the temporary reopening of Nyayo Stadium to allow for the national trials for the Paris Olympics.

The World Cross Country champion said this would spare many upcoming athletes the agony of travelling outside the country to pursue qualifying times for their respective races.

“We plead with the Cabinet Secretary (Ababu Namwamba) to allow for the reopening of Nyayo so we can conduct national trials there…at least for two days then they can close it for renovations once again. For us to go competing at the Prefontaine Classic, it was also due to a lack of a suitable venue. If I had not run there, I probably would not have clocked the qualifying time for the men’s 10,000m,” Chebet said. World record holder for the women’s 10,000m Beatrice Chebet (C) flanked by National Olympic Committee (NOCK) deputy secretary general Shoaib Vaiyani (R) and world 800m champion Mary Moraa. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The world 5000m bronze medalist further discouraged holding the national trials at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, noting that many potential Olympians will be locked out.

“If we do it at Ulinzi, most of the athletes have not qualified and yet we need to motivate as many upcoming athletes as possible by enabling them compete in world class conditions. Holding the national trials at Ulinzi will mean selecting those who have already met the qualifying time, some of who may not be in good shape. This will affect our performance at the Olympics by locking out those who perform well but cannot make the team because the venue is not certified by World Athletics,” she said.

Chebet is the latest to join the chorus of calls for the reopening of the 35,000-seater Nyayo Stadium, which — alongside Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani — have been closed for renovations ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Beatrice Chebet wins the inaugural 5km race at the World Road Running Championships. PHOTO/World Athletics

The murmurs of discontent were particularly loud in the lead-up to last week’s Athletics Kenya (AK) National Championships — which doubled as national trials for the Senior Africa Championships — held at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

The bone of contention is that the military facility is not certified by World Athletics to stage major competitions and as such, any records cannot be recognised by the global sports governing body.

While on an inspection of Kanduyi Stadium in Bungoma over the weekend, Sports CS Namwamba said closure of the two stadia is a temporary pain Kenyans have to endure as they resolve 60 years of neglect of the country’s sporting facilities.

Dominating global headlines

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nonetheless, for Chebet, the pain of stadia is akin to a sting to a giant.

The 24-year-old is towering high after clocking a world record of 28:54.14 in the women’s 10,000m at Saturday’s Prefontaine Classic in Oregon, United States.

She returned home early Tuesday morning to a rapturous reception at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Chebet was equally all smiles, stating that qualifying for her first-ever Olympics in such fashion was beyond her wildest dreams. World record holder for the women’s 10,000m Beatrice Chebet (L) is hugged by the 2013 World 3000m steeplechase champion Milkah Chemos. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

“Breaking the world record was not even on my agenda on that day but I guess God had other plans for me. Before it was revealed that the race would be used to select the team for the women’s 10,000m, my management had decided for me to compete in the race to simply raise my profile and try to meet the qualifying time,” she said.

Chebet added: “When I heard that Gudaf (Tsegay) was going for the world record, I thought to myself to see how it would go. I had decided to hang on to her for as long as possible but then I felt my body responding better than I expected. I saw that she had passed the wavelight by a few metres and so I decided to push myself as well. When I passed her, I thought she would make an attempt to push on but then she lagged behind and that’s when I got the motivation to go for it.” Silver medallist Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet (L), gold medallist Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay (C), bronze medallist Ethiopia’s Dawit Seyaum pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women’s 5000m during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

For all the hurray that accompanied her arrival, at the back of every Kenyan athletics enthusiast is the unenviable record of never clinching the Olympics title for the women’s 10,000m.

Alongside Lilian Kasait — who finished third in Prefontaine after clocking 29:26.89 — all eyes will be on the Commonwealth Games 5000m champion to buck the trend.

Nonetheless, Chebet is keen not to invite pressure upon her, choosing to play the cards close to her chest.

“I cannot say for sure what will happen at the Olympics because athletics competitions work out in unique ways. Anyone can win but for us, if we are in good shape and everything goes our way, I am hopeful we can bring back the medals that have been going to other countries for all those years,” she said.

Although she was non-committal on whether she will be doubling in the 5000m and 10,000m, the 24-year-old says she will be competing in the 12-and-a-half-lap race at the national trials for the Olympics.