How Tokyo Olympics heartbreak inspired Daniel Mateiko to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Kenyan runner Daniel Mateiko says failure to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics was a blessing in disguise as it motivated him to work harder.

Mateiko said the pain of missing out on Team Kenya inspired him to aspire for more in his young athletics career.

“Of course, it was disappointing but I treat a challenge as an opportunity. I take my challenges and setbacks as a climbing ladder towards the next level,” the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon champion said.

The 25-year-old finished fifth in the national trials for the Tokyo Olympics after clocking 27:27.98 at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Reflecting on that moment, Mateiko says it is one of those days in the life of an athlete, which he has learned to embrace.

“My journey in athletics has been one of ups and downs. Sometimes you fail…sometimes you win. Those are usually the outcomes of this sport. Even when you fail, there’s an opportunity to grow,” he said.

He has made amends for the Tokyo heartbreak by qualifying for this year’s Olympics in Paris after clocking 26:50.81 to win the men’s 10,000m at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon, United States on Saturday.

Donning the Team Kenya singlet in one of the world’s grandest sporting events is a dream fulfilled for Mateiko.

“It has always been my dream to represent Kenya at the Olympics one day. I would say I was confident in myself and my ability to win the race. I really thank God now that I have gotten the opportunity and I will do my best to make the country proud,” he said.

Accompanying him at the start point is Nicholas Kimeli who clocked 26:50.94 to finish second in Oregon.

Through teamwork, Mateiko is optimistic either of them can follow in the footsteps of Naftali Temu and win Kenya’s first ever Olympic title since 1968.

“The good thing is that the two of us train together and are friends. To win this title for the country after over five decades, I believe we only need to be confident in ourselves. As for me, I will continue with the training I have been undertaking for Paris,” he said.

The 2020 Eldama Ravine Half Marathon champion is not short of role models to keep him on track for his goals, including two-time Olympics marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge and three time world half marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor.

“They really inspire me so much and it is a privilege to be training with them. I learn quite a lot from being around them,” Mateiko said.

Stamp of approval

It helps his confidence that one of his admirers is an athletics legend who boasts a rich running resume that includes five world cross country titles, two world half marathon crowns, two Olympics silver and two world championships silver medals. NOCK president Paul Tergat partakes in a jig at JKIA after arrival from the United States. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Now boss of National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK), Paul Tergat is a name all-too synonymous with the country’s tradition as an athletics powerhouse.

“You saw it (Prefontaine Classic)…it was open and you don’t need to be told about that. We are very proud of him and I think the future is very great for him,” Tergat said.

The president further believes that if there is any Kenyan better placed to end the country’s drought in the men’s 10,000m, then it is Mateiko.

“Since independence, we have not had an Olympics gold medal in terms of the 10,000m. This is an opportunity for our athletes to make history at the Olympic Games. This young man (Mateiko)…we are yet to see more of him,” he said.

Tergat and Mateiko were part of the contingent that arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday morning from the United States.