Why AK did not announce team to Africa Championships in Cameroon

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – Athletics Kenya (AK) will announce the team to the Africa Championships in Cameroon after scrutinising and verifying potential competitors who have satisfied the new anti-doping test criteria from Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

AK president Jack Tuwei said the final list will be released next week after wide-ranging consultations with an anti-doping management committee to ensure no athlete falls afoul of the requirements.

“Next week when we have gotten all the names together, including those who are competing in the United States (Prefontaine Classic), plus those who did not attend because of Diamond League events and engagements, then we will put all that together and coordinate in the right way so that we keep to the principles and rules of anti-doping requirements,” Tuwei said.

Tuwei apologised to athletes for any inconvenience or disappointment caused but was quick to point out the need to follow the rules to the letter.

“I would like everybody to understand this…it is not our wish to do that but when the rules and regulations are there, it is important to follow them so that at the end of it all, we do not get into any issues,” the president said.

The new rules from AIU require all Kenyan athletes to undergo their first anti-doping test by May 4 of this year whereas the last of these three out-of-competition should be undertaken three weeks before the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics. Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei

Failure to satisfy these requirements means that affected athletes can kiss their Olympic dreams goodbye.

Being an Olympic year, the Africa Athletics Championships — set for June 19-23 in Douala, Cameroon — will also serve as an opportunity for competitors to qualify for the quadrennial event by clocking the required time for their respective disciplines.

National trials for the continental competition were held on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Ulinzi Sports Complex where hundreds of athletes were in action.

The disappointment at the end of the day notwithstanding, Tuwei lauded the calibre of competition and hunger for success on show on the track and field.

“We have seen what you have done yesterday and today…congratulations. We have seen the training you have gone through. We now know where we are at this particular time,” he said.

The president further encouraged those who are yet to secure qualifying time for the Olympics to continue pursuing it so Kenya may have representatives in all the races.

“There is still time…the deadline for meeting the qualifying time for the Olympics is the 30th of June. I’d like to encourage all those who are competing in the Diamond League and other events…as well as at the Africa Championships to continue working hard to meet the qualifying time so we may have a bigger contingent at the Olympics,” Tuwei said.