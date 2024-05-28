Manchester City duo De Bruyne, Doku in Belgium squad

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BRUSSELS, Belgium, May 28 – Manchester City duo Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku are part of the Belgium squad for Euro 2024, but Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been left out.

The provisional 25-man squad features many Premier League stars including Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard, Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans, Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, Leicester’s Wout Faes and Fulham’s Timothy Castagne.

Atletico Madrid defender Axel Witsel, 35, has earned a surprise recall after announcing his international retirement last year.

Striker Romelu Lukaku, who has spent the season on loan at Roma from Chelsea and is Belgium’s record goalscorer, is also heading to Germany.

Courtois, who has been capped 102 times, has just returned from an ACL injury after missing most of the season, but is expected to play in Saturday’s Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

Last month head coach Domenico Tedesco said Courtois, 32, would not be selected, saying he was “focusing on players who are in good shape” adding: “I don’t want a tit-for-tat situation.”

Tedesco has chosen Wolfsburg’s Koen Casteels, Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski and Nottingham Forest’s Matz Sels as the keepers.

It comes after Tedesco claimed Courtois had refused to travel with the squad last June after he was overlooked for the captaincy.

Speaking on Tuesday, Tedesco said: “Courtois was very clear and honest and early in his communication. The latest information we received is that he is not ready for the European Championships. He knows his body best.”

Belgium have the option of adding one more player before Uefa’s 7 June deadline.

Belgium are in Group E with Romania, Ukraine and Slovakia. They open their tournament against the Slovaks in Frankfurt on 17 June.

Belgium squad

Goalkeepers: Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thomas Kaminski (Luton)

Defenders: Wout Faes (Leicester), Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Thomas Meunier (Trabzonspor), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge)

Midfielders: Aster Vranckx (Wolfsburg), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Orel Mangala (Lyon), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Arthur Vermeeren (Atletico Madrid), Amadou Onana (Everton)

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku (Roma), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Lois Openda (Leipzig), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal), Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Yannick Carrasco (Al-Shabab)