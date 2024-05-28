Rybakina overcomes slow start to beat Minnen in French Open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28 – Elena Rybakina overcame a slow start to defeat Belgium’s Greet Minnen and reach the French Open second round.

The world number four was broken to love in her opening service game.

But from 2-0 down in the opening set the 24-year-old rallied to win 10 consecutive games and take control on her way to a 6-2 6-3 victory.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion will play three-time major winner Angelique Kerber or Dutch player Arantxa Rus.

Rain delayed much of the third day’s play in Paris, but Rybakina registered a swift victory under the roof on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The Kazakh, who reached the French Open semi-finals in 2021, claimed her third title of the year at the Stuttgart Open in April, following victories in Brisbane and Abu Dhabi.

However, she missed out on defending her Italian Open title in the build-up to Roland Garros because of illness.

Later on Tuesday, women’s second seed Aryna Sabalenka begins her campaign against Russian teenager Erika Andreeva.

British number one Katie Boulter faces Spain’s former quarter-finalist Paula Badosa.