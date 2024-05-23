Positive pressure and making history: Junior Starlets pumped for World Cup fight

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Junior Harambee Starlets stand on the door of history; a positive result over 180 minutes against Burundi, and they will become the first ever Kenyan team to qualify for a FIFA World Cup showpiece.

The allure of making history, the drive to be pioneers and the thirst for success is the constant push for head coach Mildred Cheche and her girls, and the tactician says the weight of pressure and expectation is positive on their backs.

Starlets progressed to the final round of qualification for the 2024 FIFA Under-17 World Cup, with a well worked 3-0 home victory over Ethiopia.

The win earns them a date against Burundi, in the final round of qualification and a win over the two legs will see them qualify for the final tournament.

Cheche says Starlets under ‘positive pressure’

Rising Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche (left). PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“For us, this is positive pressure,” head coach Cheche told Capital Sport.

She adds; The bigger picture is making history and in making history, there is lots of pressure. The players have shown us that they can soak in the pressure and perform. We also have a technical bench that can come up with solutions during difficult moments.”

Cheche’s team showed class and panache to see off Ethiopia, and the performance was a massive pat of confidence for Cheche, seeing how easily the girls rose to the occasion and took command of the game.

She says the decision to go full attack even after getting the important first goal was key, as it ensured they kept Ethiopia on their toes every second.

Now, she hopes they can apply the same tact and pressure when they face Budundi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“They (Burundi) have a very good team. We played them before at this same age level and they beat us. This time we have to go with a different approach. We will have a good plan for them both home and away,” the coach said.

She also notes that a lot of scouting will be key to know exactly what kind of opponent Burundi are and how best to approach the game for a positive result.

Lots of analysis for Burundi

The Rising Starlets applaud the fans before their match against Ethiopia. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“We will need to do a lot of analysis and planning towards the match to know what exactly what to do. We have a very flexible and dynamic team which can suit into any game plan,” the coach further stated.

The Starlets play Burundi in the first leg away from home on June 7, before hosting them in Nairobi, a week later, in what potentially will be their date with destiny.

Between now and then, Cheche says she will continue scouting to see if they can add a few more faces in the team, as well as ensuring they analyze what they need to do better as a team.

At the same time, the coach has lauded the impact of various youth competitions in the country, which she says have helped her assemble a strong team.

“The School Games, Chapa Dimba na Safaricom and the Talanta Hela tournaments have been very key in us getting competitive plauers. They have helped us scout as well as ensure these players come from very high level backgrounds,” said the tactician.

The Under-17 girls’ World Cup will be played in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3.