AFC Leopards versus Kenya Police FKF Cup semi final duel abandoned

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – The FKF Cup semi final match pitting AFC Leopards and Kenya Police FC was called off in the 60th minute at the Police Sacco Stadium on Sunday evening after crowd trouble.

The second assistant referee was hit by a projectile after raising his flag for an offside and consequently retreated to the dressing room for treatment. However, the referees did not return to the pitch.

Police were leading 1-0 at the point of abandonment, with Tito Okello having scored the opener in the eighth minute.

According to Federation officials at the venue, the Leagues and Competitions Committee will sit down to discuss the fate of the game, but the probably decision will be to replay the remainder of the game on Monday.

-More to follow