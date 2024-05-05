IN PICTURES: Rugby Super Series returns after 10-year hiatus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – Amid the gloomy weather and the heavy rains pounding the country, the Rugby Super Series was a rare ray of sunshine as the tournament kicked off on Saturday after almost 10 years in the doldrums.

The historic Rugby Football Union of East Africa (RFUEA) Grounds was the battleground for the four franchises that were in action, including Cheetahs, Buffaloes, Rhinos and Lions. Lions Felix Ojoo in action against Rhinos. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The muddy pitch — occasioned by the overnight downpour on Friday — served to spice up the entertaining afternoon of rugby that was on offer for fans who turned up in droves to spectate.

First on the cards was Western-Kenya based Buffaloes squaring up to their Nakuru counterparts, Cheetahs in their lunchtime fixture.

For all the ball handling challenges brought by the slippery conditions, players from both sides exhibited unquenchable hunger to start off their respective campaigns on a flier. Rhinos players during their match against Lions. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

The result was a worthy curtain raiser characterised by end-to-end action, which ended 18-5 in favour of Cheetahs.

The heroes for the felines were Clinton Juma, Celestine Mboi who scored a try each as Quinton Ongo scored two penalties and a conversion.

Kabras Sugar’s Collins Indeche scored the lone try for the Buffaloes.

With the Rugby Super Series 2.0 well and truly on, it was time for Lions and Rhinos to take to the arena. Lions’ coach Oliver Mang’eni instructs his players. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

It seemed to be an afternoon for the carnivores to reign supreme as the Lions took a commanding 22-0 lead into the halftime.

Tries from Givens Oduor, Obat Kuke and Felix Ojoo — punctuated by two conversions by Elvis Namusasi and a penalty goal — put the Thika Road-based franchise in the driving seat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They picked up from there in the second half, JKUAT Cougars Benjamin Rugar putting the ball over the white chalk, which was subsequently converted by Namusasi.

Determined to save face on home soil (or mud), Rhinos scored their first try in the 75th minute courtesy of Blak Blad’s Sheldon Kahi — Evin Aseha converting successfully for their consolation point.

Regardless of the results on the pitch, the biggest positive was the return of the Series, which bodes well for the growth of the sport in the country.