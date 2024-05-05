Hard luck for Kenyan relay teams as they miss out on Olympic qualification

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – Kenyan teams failed to land Olympic Games qualification after they came short of making it into the finals of their various events at the World Athletics Relay Championships in Nassau, Bahamas.

The top two teams in each of the heats in the various events progressed to the final and were guaranteed a place at the Paris Games in the summer, but none of the Kenyan sides managed to attain qualification.

The 4x100m team that was anchored by Ferdinand Omanyala finished last in their heat, timing 39.38 in a race won by Japan, while China was second, both making the final and qualifying for the Olympic Games.

Also in the Kenyan team were Hesbon Ochieng, Mark Otieno and Meshack Babu.

The 4x400m team, anchored by David Kapirante were fifth in their heat, finishing in 3:03.29. The team also had Wiseman Were and Boniface Mweresa, who are heading to Paris in their individual distances, as well as Brian Onyari.

The race was won by Italy, while Great Britain was second, both earning slots to Paris.

The mixed relays team of Kennedy Kimeu, Mercy Chebet, Kevin Kipkorir and Maureen Thomas also finished last in their heat, clocking 3:19.90, a race won by Ireland while Belgium was second, with both earning Paris slots.

The finals of all the events will be staged early Monday morning.

Teams qualified for Paris

Women’s 4x100m

Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Netherlands, Poland, United States

Men’s 4x100m

Canada, China, France, Great Britain & NI, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, United States

Women’s 4x400m

Canada, France, Great Britain & NI, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, United States

Men’s 4x400m

Belgium, Botswana, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Italy, Japan, Nigeria, South Africa

Mixed 4x400m

Belgium, Dominican Republic, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, United States