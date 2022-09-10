Kenya thrash Scotland to advance into World Cup Challenge Trophy semis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – A dominant Kenya side brushed a side Scotland 24-5 to storm into the semi-finals of the Challenge Trophy at the 2022 World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, South Africa.

Shujaa will now face England in the semis later tonight at 6:59pm EAT as they strive to win the Challenge Trophy after being eliminated in the Cup contention by Argentina.

Kenya took control of the first half heading to the breather with a comfortable 17-0 lead thanks to the three tries grounded by Vincent Onyala who recorded a man of the match performance, Billy Odhiambo and Nelson Oyoo.