Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rugby

Kenya thrash Scotland to advance into World Cup Challenge Trophy semis

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – A dominant Kenya side brushed a side Scotland 24-5 to storm into the semi-finals of the Challenge Trophy at the 2022 World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, South Africa.

Shujaa will now face England in the semis later tonight at 6:59pm EAT as they strive to win the Challenge Trophy after being eliminated in the Cup contention by Argentina.

Kenya took control of the first half heading to the breather with a comfortable 17-0 lead thanks to the three tries grounded by Vincent Onyala who recorded a man of the match performance, Billy Odhiambo and Nelson Oyoo.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved