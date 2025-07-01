Cup champions Nairobi United not afraid of Continental challenge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) MozzartBet Cup champions Nairobi United have promised to compete well in the Continental front, as they prepare to represent Kenya in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Just recently crowned National Super League (NSL) champions and earning promotion to the Premier League, the Naibois completed their giant-slaying season with a shock 2-1 victory over Gor Mahia in the Cup final.

Despite being from Kenya’s second tier, United have promised to compete well on the Continental front and do the country proud.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, coach Nicholas Muyoti says they will not be in merely to make the numbers.

“The good thing is that the players wanted this, and playing Continental football was always in their minds. In terms of mental readiness, they are more than ready. When we did our mid-season recruitment, we did with the Premier League in mind and brought players who are experienced in the league and these are the same ones who can compete Continentally. If you look at our run to the final and the Cup, we have beaten big Premier League teams and that shows we are of a good level. We are going in to the Confederation Cup to compete,” Muyoti told Telecomasia.

Muyoti, in a prior interview with Telecomasia had vowed they would fight for the title, with Continental football top of their minds, and he believes they have achieved that and will be competing with the top teams equally.

“The feeling is out of this world. Beating a team like Gor Mahia with their huge fanbase in the stadium was great. It was an amazing show of teamwork from us and the biggest secret to our win was that we executed the plan we had from the word go. We neutralized their midfield and ensured minimal supply to their strikers. That worked in our favour,” Muyoti added.