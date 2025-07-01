Esports Kenya seek financial boost ahead of Global Phygital qualifiers - Capital Sports
Issa Team celebrate with their trophy. PHOTO/ESPORTS KENYA

Esports

Esports Kenya seek financial boost ahead of Global Phygital qualifiers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 1, 2025 – Esports Kenya Federation are seeking financial support to send a team to the Global Phygital Esports Cup qualifiers, set for Dubai on July 23-30.

The federation’s president Ronny Lusigi says the support will go towards travel and accommodation of coaches, visas for the team, playing kits and insurance.

“We have so far managed to secure support only for the the players travel and accommodation but now we need more resources for the support staff to accompany them and for other items like visas, insurance, medical expenses and playing kits,” Lusigi said.

Phygital football involves a hybrid format where teams play on both physical and digital (esports) football to determine a winner of a tie.

The federation held the inaugural Kenya Phygital Cup on January 24 at the Uhuru Sports Complex where Issa Team were crowned champions after defeating Thika’s Santiago Ent in the final.

This month’s qualifiers brings together the top 24 ranked teams in the world to compete for eight available slots for the Games of the Future (Global Phygital Cup world finals), set for December 18-23, also in Dubai.

Team captain Eric Koira exuded confidence the team will travel for the qualifiers, noting that every player is highly charged to fly the national flag high.

“This is a huge opportunity for us. A dream come true. Our team is very strong and I am confident that we shall do well. You will definitely not regret supporting us,” he said.

The prize pool of December’s tournament is USD 200,000 (approximately Ksh 26 million).

