Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (L) says Scott Parker's (R) sacking as Bournemouth manager was unbelievable as he had not been given the funds he needed to strengthen the squad by the club owner

English Premiership

Klopp labels Parker sacking as ‘unbelievable’

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 31 – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Scott Parker’s sacking after just four Premier League games was “unbelievable” and Bournemouth’s owner Maxim Demin’s behaviour showed “how important the right owners are.”

Parker — who last season guided Bournemouth back to the Premier League — was dismissed on Tuesday days after a 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool.

However, it may have been more to do with his blunt post-match interview saying the Cherries were “ill-equipped” to cope with the challenges of the Premier League.

Their humiliation by Liverpool followed heavy defeats to two other Premier League heavyweights, a 4-0 loss at champions Manchester City and a 3-0 defeat by leaders Arsenal.

These defeats came after they beat Aston Villa in their opening match.

Klopp, though, was less than impressed by the treatment of former Fulham handler Parker.

“Unbelievable,” Klopp said ahead of Liverpool’s match with Newcastle on Wednesday.

“When I heard it I felt this is the moment you realise how important the right owners are.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Klopp said owners of Premier League clubs fell into different categories.

“Some countries own clubs and some rules do not let them to do exactly what they want if they could stretch their resources,” said the German.

“Other clubs have structures, like us and maybe Arsenal. Then there are clubs like Bournemouth.

“Three teams came up: Nottingham Forest is spending, Fulham is spending and I can’t remember Bournemouth doing a lot.

“That is difficult if you arrive in the Premier League.”

Klopp said Parker’s newboys had faced a nightmarish set of fixtures on their return to the elite.

“I felt for Scott,” said Klopp.

“It is not that his team is not good enough. Not at all.

“It is just that, if the first four games include (Manchester) City, Arsenal and Liverpool, it is like a set-up for a new manager if you have nervous owners.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Scott is an outstanding manager and then you get four games like this and the owner says: ‘See you later?’

“That is really harsh.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved