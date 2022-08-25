Veteran coaches Zico, Matano want quick resolution to football mess

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Veteran football coaches Zedekiah Otieno and Robert Matano have called for a quick resolution of the current football mess, saying the game stands the threat of taking many steps back after months of a FIFA suspension.

Kenya was slapped with a suspension from international football by world governing body due to government interference after sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded the Federation.

And now, a case at the Sports Disputes Tribunal which ruled that the FKF Transition Committee set up by the CS did not have mandate to set up committee and judicial bodies has threatened to wipe out last season’s matches.

The same now also threatens the start of the new season.

“As a country we got ourselves in a difficult situation. I would just like to urge the concerned parties to come down and see how we can help our football,” Zico said.

He added; “I said this from the word go that Kenya being banned was bad for the game and I was blasted by so many people especially in social media but I knew this was not the way to go.”

“Our ladies missed the chance to try and qualify for the World Cup and our teams are not playing continental football. I believe we need to come up with a solution very soon,” said the tactician.

FIFA expressly stated that the only way the suspension would be lifted is if the elected office was allowed back in, but CS Amina has stood her ground.

Matano, whose Tusker FC will not play the Champions League was equally heartbroken.

“We should leave aside pride and arrogance. What is destroying our football is selfishness because everyone wants something and no one wants to compromise. The current people managing football do not have the passion to manage the game. They don’t want to manage football in a good way,” quipped the tactician, who is also the chairman of the Kenya Football Coaches Association.