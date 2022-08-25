Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Calm down! KCB head coach Zedekiah Otieno. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Veteran coaches Zico, Matano want quick resolution to football mess

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Veteran football coaches Zedekiah Otieno and Robert Matano have called for a quick resolution of the current football mess, saying the game stands the threat of taking many steps back after months of a FIFA suspension.

Kenya was slapped with a suspension from international football by world governing body due to government interference after sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded the Federation.

And now, a case at the Sports Disputes Tribunal which ruled that the FKF Transition Committee set up by the CS did not have mandate to set up committee and judicial bodies has threatened to wipe out last season’s matches.

The same now also threatens the start of the new season.

“As a country we got ourselves in a difficult situation. I would just like to urge the concerned parties to come down and see how we can help our football,” Zico said.

He added; “I said this from the word go that Kenya being banned was bad for the game and I was blasted by so many people especially in social media but I knew this was not the way to go.”

“Our ladies missed the chance to try and qualify for the World Cup and our teams are not playing continental football. I believe we need to come up with a solution very soon,” said the tactician.

FIFA expressly stated that the only way the suspension would be lifted is if the elected office was allowed back in, but CS Amina has stood her ground.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Matano, whose Tusker FC will not play the Champions League was equally heartbroken.

“We should leave aside pride and arrogance. What is destroying our football is selfishness because everyone wants something and no one wants to compromise. The current people managing football do not have the passion to manage the game. They don’t want to manage football in a good way,” quipped the tactician, who is also the chairman of the Kenya Football Coaches Association.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved