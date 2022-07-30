Commonwealth Games Diary: Will Kenya strike first Gold on Day Two in Birmingham?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Kenya will have an opportunity of striking the first medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday with two medal events lined up in the British City.

The men and women’s marathon will be Kenya’s highlight of Day Two. The athletes will be looking to make up for the misses of their colleagues from the World Championships where Kenya won only one medal in the women’s marathon and none in the men’s.

In the men’s Marathon, Kenya will stand a chance of a podium sweep with three representatives.

Eliud Kipchoge’s training partners Jonathan Korir, who placed 12th at the last Tokyo Marathon and Eric Kiptanui who is a half marathon specialist will lead the Kenyan charge alongside Fukuoka Marathon champion Michael Githae with a personal best of 2:07:51.

In the women’s marathon, Kenya will only have one representative, Margaret Wangari being charged with the duties of earning the country a medal.

Kenya missed a medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Sheila Jerotich being the best performer at fourth.

In other fixtures for Kenya in Birmingham, the women’s hocket team, Blades will be in action for their second group match when they take on Australia.

The girls lost 16-0 to defending champions New Zealand on opening day and they will be looking for an improved performance against 2018 silver medalists Australia.

The Kenya Sevens team will also be in action, looking to complete a 3/3 group phase performance when they take on Australia in their last pool match.

Team Kenya Diary: Shujaa’s Alvin Otieno and Johnstone Olindi celebrate a try. PHOTO/Shujaa/Twitter

Athletics

11:00am – Michael Githae, Jonathan Korir, Erick Kiptanui – Men’s Marathon

12:30am – Margaret Wangari – Women’s Marathon

Beach volleyball

9:00pm – New Zealand vs Kenya (Brackcedes Agala, Gaudencia Makokha)

Boxing

9:15pm – Keevin Allicock (Guyana) vs Nick Okoth ; Featherweight round of 32

Swimming

12:33pm – Monyo Maina, men’s 200m freestyle

12:55pm – Imara Bella Thorpe, 50m freestyle

12:59pm – Emily Muteti, 50m freestyle

Weightlifting

11am – Benjamin Osiemo, 55kg final

Rugby

12:50pm – Kenya vs Australia

Hockey

4pm – Kenya vs Australia