Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League after a 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa

English Premiership

Norwich relegated from the Premier League

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 30 – Norwich were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday after a 2-0 loss at Aston Villa.

Burnley’s dramatic late comeback from 1-0 down to beat Watford 2-1 left the Canaries 13 points adrift of safety with just four games remaining.

It was an unhappy return to Villa Park for Norwich boss Dean Smith as goals either side of half-time from two players he signed for Villa, Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings, earned Steven Gerrard’s men the three points.

Smith has been unable to turn around a sinking ship since replacing Daniel Farke in November.

The Canaries have gone down in each of their last three campaigns in the English top-flight, having also been relegated in 2015/16 and 2018/19.

“I’m disappointed with our result,” Norwich captain Grant Hanley told the BBC. “It is probably fair, we haven’t been good enough this season.

“It is difficult for me to comment on anything right now. Emotions are high, we gave our all but it wasn’t enough and (it was) the story of our season.”

Watford’s 11th consecutive home loss also leaves the Hornets on the verge of relegation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Everton’s 68-year stay in the top flight is now in severe peril as the Toffees are five points off safety, but do have games in hand over Burnley and Leeds to come.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved