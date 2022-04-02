Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Bandari FC defender Felly Mulumba against City Star's Ezekiel Odera. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Football

High flying Homeboyz go 10 clear as City Stars sink Bandari

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 – Kakamega Homeboyz thrashed Ulinzi Stars 4-0 to go 10 points clear in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League ahead of defending champions Tusker FC.

David Okoth scored a brace for Homeboyz before Mike Isabwa opened the scoring while Christopher Masinza sealed the win that took the western based side to 40 points while Ulinzi stagnate 14th on 26 points. 

In the other results, early kick-off saw Nairobi City Stars edge out visitors Bandari FC 2-1 courtesy of goals from Timothy Ouma and seasoned striker Ezekiel Odera while the Dockers got their consolation goal from Ugandan Umar Kasumba.

In Nairobi, Tusker FC was held 1-1 by KCB FC with Derrick Otanga breaking the deadlock after 14 minutes of play Steward Omondi levelled the scores in extra-time of full time.

Record 19-time champions Gor Mahia stayed in course to reclaim the title albeit occupying fourth spot with 41 points after beating a 10-man struggling Wazito FC 2-1.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved