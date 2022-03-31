Connect with us

Nairobi's Ayen Toro (c) shoots against Mombasa during the National Deaf Handball trials at Nyayo on March 11,2022.

Sports

Kenya Lands Hosts Brazil In Men’s Handball Summer Deaflympics draw 

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 31 – The national men’s deaf handball team has been drawn in Group A that is headlined by hosts Brazil ahead of the delayed 2021 Summer Deaflympics Games slated to be hosted in Caxias do Sul, Brazil May 1-15.

In the corresponding women’s competition, Kenya, who are the only African representatives will take on five nation teams in a round robin format.

The draw was conducted Wednesday night in Switzerland where the Kenyan men’s handball team will also face hosts Germany, Serbia and fellow Africans Cameroon.

Group B is led by defending champions Turkey, Denmark, Croatia, Venezuela and Ghana.

Kenya will open its campaign against Cameroon May 3, then face Germany May 7, Serbia May 9 before wrapping up the preliminary fixtures with Brazil May 11.

In the women’s team, Kenya will face holders Denmark, Argentina and Turkey.

Team Kenya is slated to report residential camp Friday, April 1 at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani and are scheduled to have a low altitude in Mombasa to acclimatize before scheduled departure to Brazil two weeks before the competition.  

