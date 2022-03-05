Connect with us

Karan Patel in past action with his Ford Fiesta Rally 2 car

Karan beats Jasmeet to win Nakuru Rally title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Karan Patel emerged the winner at the Nakuru Rally to secure his second straight win of the season.

Navigated by Tauseef Khan in a Ford Fiesta rally 2, Karan beat Mitsubishi Evo10’s Jasmeet Chana to second as Hussein malik celebrated his third win of the season.

Karan’s second successive win saw him cling to the summit of the Kenya National Rally Championship log after his first on the season opening KMSC Rally.

Ghalib Haji of Eldoret came fifth third.

The rally started and finished at the Mogotio Cultural Centre which is located in the Equator zone.

Provisional results

1.   Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta) 02:01:27.0

2.   Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evo10) 02:07:16.4

3.   Hussein Malik/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Evo10) 02:13:23.8

