Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Football

Ronaldo most popular footballer online in China

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the most popular footballer online in China for the fourth straight year.

The 11th annual Red Card report by digital sports agency Mailman has found that the Premier League has continued to make waves in the Far East at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has prevented travel.

While Barcelona were again the most popular club online in China, the Premier League has been named top European football league for a fourth straight year.

Chelsea are second in the club popularity ranking and United rose from sixth to third, thanks in part to Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford.

The Portuguese is an official ambassador for short-form video platform Kuaishou, where the report says his launch led the 37-year-old’s following to grow by 7.7 million within a month.

“It’s an honour to win the Red Card Award for most popular footballer online in China for the fourth year in a row,” said Ronaldo, who ranked ahead of Paris St Germain pair Neymar and Lionel Messi.

“The support from fans in China has been amazing so it is important for me to continue engaging with them on social media across my Weibo and Kuaishou channels.”

Fellow United player Paul Pogba was fifth in the online player popularity rankings in China, where David Beckham’s fan base has reached 10 million.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved