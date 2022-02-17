Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Motors

Ricciardo: With change comes optimism

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 17 – McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo is feeling buoyant ahead of the start of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

The new year of racing brings with it a host of new regulations, resulting in a brand new MCL36 for Ricciardo to throw around the track.

“There’s a lot of unknowns now, that’s a fact, but I think with change definitely comes some optimism where maybe this will actually get me to lean on my strengths more or whatever,” said the Australian, as per crash.net.

“I’ve done a few laps in the sim – I’ve done a few sessions so more than a few – and I think so far it’s been going pretty good, so I’m pretty happy with where I am at with the car at the moment. But how that correlates to on track we have to see.

“But I am excited for new cars, and it’s going to be different to me as well. A lot of the comparisons are to an F2 car but I never raced F2, so there’s going to be a few unknowns for me as well but I am prepared and excited for those.

“So hopefully you can see me driving as free as a bird in 2022.”

Reflecting on his 2021 season, Ricciardo would be the first to admit he did not perform to his high standards. While Ricciardo handed McLaren their first win since 2012 with a fine drive at Monza, he was consistently outperformed by his teammate Lando Norris, who finished 40 points ahead of him in the drivers’ standings.

Ricciardo fessed up to his shortcomings in 2021…

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I knew that I could be very fast – but I thought maybe because I have got bigger balls in the high-speed corners and I just care less!” he said.

“But going through it, I realised OK, this is what made me fast in years past. This is what actually gives me confidence in the car, and this is actually where I’m better than others, in this part, and that was at times when I couldn’t do it in the car, so that’s kind of how I discovered that.

“I was trying to get the car to do that, like, this is what got me to the dance so to speak, let me do this and I’ll do well.

“But then there’s the reality of things not being an overnight fix, and I need to work on myself and adapt my style to get it going.

“I definitely learned my strengths. I think my weaknesses I guess became more apparent, but it was really the weird one figuring out why I was quick, or why I’d been quick.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved