Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Novak Djokovic is en route to the Australian Open

Sports

How did Djokovic get into the Australian Open?

Published

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan 5 Novak Djokovic sparked anger after getting a medical exemption that will allow him to defend his Australian Open title without being vaccinated against Covid-19.

So how did the world number one do it?

AFP Sport looks at the rules:

– Who got an exemption? –

The Serb is among a “handful” of players and support staff who gained a vaccine exemption allowing them to enter the country, according to Australian Open boss Craig Tiley.

But the medical reason for the vaccine-sceptic player obtaining the exemption has not been revealed.

“In this case an exemption was granted on grounds which are personal medical information, which we do not receive,” Tiley told Australia’s Channel Nine television on Wednesday.

“It is up to that applicant to disclose what those grounds were.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– How does it work? –

A total 26 tennis players and support staff applied for exemptions, Tiley said.

These were examined by two panels in a system set up in agreement with the Victorian state government, according to the Australian Open, with players’ identities hidden from the medical panels.

A first panel of doctors decided whether applications abided by the exemption guidance of the government’s Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI).

If they qualified, they were then examined by a second government-appointed panel of medical experts.

– What illnesses are included? –

These are the key reasons ATAGI sets out for allowing a temporary exemption from Australia’s Covid-19 vaccine requirements:

– Proof by PCR test that you have already had a Covid-19 infection. This allows you to defer vaccination for six months after the infection.

– A “major medical condition” such as major surgery or hospitalisation for a serious illness.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– A “serious adverse event” to a previous Covid-19 vaccination, for example a reaction that is life-threatening or requires hospitalisation — if there is no acceptable alternative vaccine available.

– People who are a risk to themselves or others during the vaccination process, for example because of a mental health disorder.

– For vaccines such as Pfizer or Moderna, proof of an inflammatory cardiac illness within the past three months.

– What is the reaction? –

Tiley said he could understand people being “completely upset” at the news of Djokovic’s exemption but insisted he had not been given special treatment.

Anyone meeting the guidelines, including through proof of a recent Covid infection, was allowed to enter Australia, Tiley said.

“So there has been no special favour, there has been no special opportunity granted to Novak,” he added.

Tiley argued that the rules were in fact stricter for tennis players than other people.

“For tennis players, it was a process that goes above and beyond what anyone coming into Australia would have experienced,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We had an extra panel, panel of experts, which through a blind review assessed any application and then granted exemptions if it was appropriate.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved