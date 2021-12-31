Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was placed into the NBA's Covid-19 health and safety protocols on Thursday, the team announced

Basketball

Knicks forward Randle enters NBA Covid-19 protocols

Published

NEW YORK, USA, Dec 30 – New York Knicks forward Julius Randle will miss the team’s game on Friday against Oklahoma City after entering the NBA’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols, the club announced on Thursday.

The NBA has a six-day isolation period for asymptomatic players who test positive for Covid-19, provided they later test negative for the virus.

Randle, who was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player last season, is averaging 19.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists — leading the team in ech category — over 35 games this season.

Randle, 27, was taken seventh overall in the 2014 NBA Draft and is in his eighth NBA campaign, having earned his first All-Star nod last season.

At 17-18, the Knicks rank ninth in the Eastern Conference. They are on a three-game win streak.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved