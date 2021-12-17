All set for DadaSoko Fashion and Market event in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – DadaSoko, a Kenyan social impact project by GlobalSoko Foundation, is set to launch a Designer Fashion Runway and digital Market place event for the Kenyan women entrepreneurs at the K1 in Parklands, Nairobi on Saturday December 18th afternoon.

This follows the official DadaSoko launch to the American market at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas earlier this month. This Saturday’s launch will feature unique clothing, jewelry and fashion accessories – all designed, manufactured and marketed by DadaSoko young women entrepreneurs.

“We are a non-profit social impact project which is self-sustaining. Our global eCommerce ecosystem is specifically designed for young African women entrepreneurs with the sole aim to empower them with digital business transformation tools to effectively compete in the global marketplace,” Moses Kusasira, President and Co-Founder opened up.

Among artistes expected to grace the event on Saturday are rapper Fena Gitu and musician Sanaipei Tande, an all-female DJ crew and hosted by Sheila Mwanyigha

“Since September, the DadaSoko Project has been training hundreds of young independent business women in cities and remote rural areas across Kenya. All graduates of the training program are given their own online stores on the DadaSoko Global Virtual Marketplace eCommerce platform for selling their products and services locally in Kenya and around the world.” Pete Munyasia, GlobalSoko Foundation Director of International Operations and Co-Founder revealed.

Nairobi Women Representative Hon. Esther Passaris has termed the DadaSoko project as transformational.

“The only way to support the youth is by creating such incoming generating projects that enable them to showcase what they are capable of not only locally but to the global audience.

“This is also coming at a time when many people have lost their jobs and therefore a very welcome idea. This is very sustainable and I am really looking forward to the event on Saturday.” She concluded.