Football

Messi beats Lewandowski to clinch seventh Ballon d’Or crown

Timothy Olobulu

Published

PARIS, France, Nov 29  – Lionel Messi has beaten Poland and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski to win a seventh Ballon d’Or crown.

The battle for this year’s trophy was billed to be a two-way battle between Messi who won his first ever international trophy with Argentina after clinching the Copa America, and Lewandowski who has been in sensational form for Bayern Munich.

The Polish striker instead won the newly introduced striker of the year award after his scoring exploits in Germany.

Meanwhile, Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas won the corresponding women’s award while newly signed PSG custodian Gianluigi Donnarumma won the Yachine Trophy for best goalkeeper after his performances that helped Italy clinch Euro 2020.

Meanwhile for the first time since 2010, Cristiano Ronaldo finished out of the top three after being ranked sixth while Egyptian and Liverpool star Mo Salah was the highest ranked African after being placed seventh.

