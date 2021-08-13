Kenyan international Okumu scores first goal for Gent in Europa tie

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Playing as a right back, Kenyan international defender Joseph ‘Coruch’ Okumu scored his first goal for Belgian club KAA Gent to give them a vital 1-0 victory over Latvian club Rigas FS and progress to the Europa Conference League play-off round.

The two sides had played to a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Belgium and Gent needed either a win or a low scoring draw.

Okumu popped up with a powerful header in the 73rd minute to give his side the lead and ended up securing the clean sheet as the Belgians went through to the play-off round where they will take on Polish side Raków Częstochowa.

A victory over Raków will earn them a berth in the group stage of the competition.

Okumu has endured quite a difficult start to his life in Belgian after joining from Swedish top tier side IF Elfsborg, but the goal scored in Europe will have him building heaps of confidence moving forward.

Speaking after the game, Okumu was ecstatic.

“It’s nice to score. We are also starting to get to know each other better now. Timing remains important and therefore also knowing where your teammates will place the ball.”

“I’m happy with the win. We knew we were going to have to put in 110% to continue today. We have made the best possible use of our qualities and that has paid off.”

Okumu, unlike his previous matches, played as a right back. But he didn’t mind: “I want to play. We are professionals and must be able to adapt to the position that is assigned to us.”