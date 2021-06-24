Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Uhuru Kenyatta greeting WRC Safari Rally Drivers at the KICC. PHOTO/PSCU

Headlines

Vroom…. Go! President Kenyatta officially flags off WRC Safari Rally

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Here we go! The Safari Rally has officially returned to the World Rally Championship Calendar after President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off drivers at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Thursday afternoon.

Seven-time World Champion and current log leader Sebastian Ogier was the first one to be flagged off by the Head of State before other drivers vroomed off the ramp as well.

Among the Kenyan drivers that were flagged off include Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo, navigated by Tim Jessop.

The Head of State was accompanied by the FIFA president Jean Todt, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi among other dignitaries.

President Kenyatta has said he is proud to see the Safari Rally return to the WRC calendar for the first time in 19 years, saying it is a journey that started all the way back in 2013.

After the flag off at KICC, the drivers will head to the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani 4.8km Twin Track Super Special Stage where fans will be able to watch the drivers do their stunts and entertain before they depart for the business end of the rally in Naivasha.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Vroom…. Go! President Kenyatta officially flags off WRC Safari Rally - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved