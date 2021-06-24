Vroom…. Go! President Kenyatta officially flags off WRC Safari Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Here we go! The Safari Rally has officially returned to the World Rally Championship Calendar after President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off drivers at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Thursday afternoon.

Seven-time World Champion and current log leader Sebastian Ogier was the first one to be flagged off by the Head of State before other drivers vroomed off the ramp as well.

Among the Kenyan drivers that were flagged off include Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo, navigated by Tim Jessop.

The Head of State was accompanied by the FIFA president Jean Todt, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi among other dignitaries.

President Kenyatta has said he is proud to see the Safari Rally return to the WRC calendar for the first time in 19 years, saying it is a journey that started all the way back in 2013.

After the flag off at KICC, the drivers will head to the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani 4.8km Twin Track Super Special Stage where fans will be able to watch the drivers do their stunts and entertain before they depart for the business end of the rally in Naivasha.