Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Osaka still set to play Wimbledon, say organisers

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 16Wimbledon organisers say Japanese star Naomi Osaka is still down to play at the Grand Slam event which starts later this month and has not given any indication she will skip it.

The 23-year-old four-time Grand Slam winner said following her withdrawal from the French Open that she was taking some time out of the game as she battles depression and anxiety.

However, on Wednesday All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said as things stood Osaka would be at the championships, which get under way on June 28.

“We’ve reached out to her team, we haven’t spoken to Naomi herself,” said Bolton. “At this point in time she’s entered into the championships and we haven’t received confirmation that she won’t compete.”

Tournament director Jamie Baker said he had told Osaka’s entourage that the phone lines were always open to discuss any issues that might arise.

“I had the conversation with her team,” said Baker.

“It’s absolutely clear that we’re here, we’re completely open for any discussions when they want to have that. Hopefully it goes without saying that we want the best players competing here no matter what.”

World number two Osaka has been in the spotlight since withdrawing from the French Open.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She was fined $15,000 and threatened with disqualification from Roland Garros after she refused to honour mandatory media commitments.

French Open organisers protested that they had treated her with “care and respect” after they were accused of being heavy-handed.

Osaka lost in the third round of Wimbledon in 2017 and 2018 and bowed out in the first round in 2019. Last year’s tournament was cancelled due to coronavirus.

In this article:
2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Pingback: Osaka still set to play Wimbledon, say organisers - KenyanUpdates

  2. Pingback: Osaka still set to play Wimbledon, say organisers – Kenyan Digest - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved